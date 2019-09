Just to state the obvious: In Baywatch, Efron is shirtless most of the time, flaunting his chiseled chest in an innumerable amount of scenes. (We don't condone objectifying men at Refinery29, but this is VITAL to the storyline.) He also has ripples and definition in places on his back and arms that I didn't really know could be rippled and defined. Even next to the extremely fit Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Efron holds his own. I'm even tempted to say that the muscular madness is even more impressive than the mind-boggling ab situation on Alexander Skarsgard in Tarzan . You see, abs are incredibly important in the 2017 remake of the spoof-able 90s TV series of the same name. In this movie, abs represent strength, which represents power, which represents status, which is all Efron's character, Matt Brody (a former Olympian that is part-Lochte, part-Bieber), desires as a Baywatch lifeguard. But, underneath all that brawn is a teeny tiny brain (much like his characters in Neighbours, Neighbours 2, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). And if women are going to be subjected to the male gaze for the entire duration of a film, then can we do the same for the men who are oiled up and shirtless for 97% of it, too? The answer is yes, and we are encouraged to. In this Baywatch 2.0, the slow-mos are slower, the muscles are bigger, and then laughs (honestly, truly) better than I anticipated. And it's all thanks to the hunky and hilarious Efron who has finally found his niche in Hollywood: The funny, lovable idiot who redeems himself in the end — but stays steadily attractive along the way. (Come on that isn't a spoiler, you saw it coming.)