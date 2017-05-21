This year, the Billboard Music Awards are going to be huge — like Céline Dion and Cher kind of huge. That's right, Cher is back after a 15-year hiatus from any stage at an awards show, while Dion will be bringing back all our Titanic with a performance of "My Heart Will Go On." But there's another thing sure to be big this time around: the beauty looks.
With the temperatures rising to around 90 degrees, you can certainly expect the hair and makeup to be hot. Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and more all brought their beauty A-game — with lots of dewy skin, bright lips, and old Hollywood glam. Click ahead to check out every look we loved.