3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Geminis

The serenity of Taurus season ends today, stargazers. In its place, we'll feel the frenetic energy of Gemini season — and despite popular opinion, that's not a bad thing.
For whatever reason, Geminis tend to get ragged on. Members of this much-derided sign are often described as gossips, manipulators, and other not-so-complimentary names. Of course, if you take more than a cursory glance at a Gemini, you'll see that there is much more than meets the eye. These masters of communication make great friends, and their ceaseless energy can be downright inspiring.
In honour of Gemini season, we're taking down three of the harshest critiques against Gems. (Spoiler: These Twins are anything but "evil.")