Wait, Italy Is Giving Away Castles For Free?!

The project is part of Italy's Strategic Tourist Plan, which sets out to encourage tourism in its off-the-beaten-path locales. That means the available buildings aren't in tourist-heavy areas and are likely on old pilgrimage routes and bike paths. The available locations include the 13th-century Castello di Montefiore and the Castello di Blera in Lazio, which is an 11th-century fortress built by nobility. It sits perched on a steep cliffside and has many of its original medieval features.