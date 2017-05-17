Like most people, Vanessa Hudgens is a creature of habit. Don’t believe us? The actress/singer just cut her hair into a blunt lob. That might not sound that uncommon — especially since summer is right around the corner — but this is the third year in a row that she’s made the chop for the season. In 2015, Hudgens got a short bob, and just last year, she opted for a similar cut with dreamy sun-kissed highlights. We’re beginning to see a pattern, and we don’t hate it.
As if her killer beauty moments at Coachella weren't impressive enough, this new look is just as fun. The centre part is completely on-trend, and the choppy ends give her hair enviable texture and body. She gave the person behind the cut, celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee — who has worked with Sarah Hyland and Emma Roberts — a shout on Instagram, captioning her post: "Oh she short ? thank you @nikkilee901 for the chop! @ninezeroone."
It's not just us who love her new 'do. In fact, her photo has racked up nearly half a million likes on Instagram in less than a day. For the most part, fans agree that Hudgens can pull off both long and short hair. One commented, “I think you could be bald and still look good.”
Which brings up an interesting point. Celebrities like Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart have recently debuted buzzcuts. Maybe it's a sign Hudgens should follow suit?
