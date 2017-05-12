Kids Absolutely Belong At Weddings, Don't Fight Me On This

Some of my favourite wedding memories are kid-related, like getting pulled out on the dance floor by someone's 4-year-old, who got the party started well before any of the adults had nearly enough drinks to do the Electric Slide. This joy is pure. When was the last time you danced without being fuelled by alcohol or making when-is-Uber-going-to-get-here calculations in your head? I have a friend whose baby had been to five weddings by the time he was 6 months old, and when I see the photos of her, her husband, and their son hamming it up in a photo booth with their cowboy hats and moustaches, I think... How is this NOT the best way to have a wedding?!