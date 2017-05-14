Stop, tune in, and have a good look around. And while you’re at it, get all yogini and take a few cleansing breaths. After a manic month in Aries — that also included a retrograde until May 3 — mental Mercury moves on to stable, sensible Taurus. Sweet relief! With the messenger planet in the Bull’s pen until June 6, we have a chance to get our bearings again. This is an excellent time for practical planning and budgeting and all the things that make us feel like we have our Vans on solid earth. This phase is both sensible and sensual. Slowing down helps us appreciate the touch, taste, and texture of things. Choose quality over quantity!
But forget about falling back into sleep mode. Gemini season begins on Saturday and things start buzzing again. This social solar cycle lasts until June 21 and is an excellent time for networking, pairing up, and giving joint ventures a go. No need to search high and low for your “twin,” though! Locally grown options are the best when Gemini is ruling the skies. Not feeling the choices in your post code? Become a regular in a nearby area or give the bi-city lifestyle a legit try.