My Son Was Killed At Sandy Hook — Now I'm Fighting To Protect Your Children

In honour of my son, I cofounded Sandy Hook Promise with a mission to teach people of all ages how to identify these behaviours, take action, and intervene. And we do it at no cost — because money should never be a barrier to saving a life. In less than three years, we have trained 2 million people across all 50 states. Based on feedback from schools and youth organisations Sandy Hook Promise has partnered with, we know that our training has prevented multiple planned school shootings and suicides, and reduced bullying. Our organisation has also averted threats of violence and weapons being brought into schools, as well as helped many young people get the mental health services they need. The more people that learn to know the signs, the more lives can be saved and helped.