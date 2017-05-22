The Brands To Pack For The Perfect Holiday Wardrobe

Your summer holiday might still be a few weeks away but there's no harm in starting to daydream about the sun, sea and sand, and what you're going to wear, right now. But rather than look like everyone else on the beach or on your city break (please no more beaded kaftans, tired denim cut-offs and wedge sandals), why not invest in a striking sundress, playful bag, effortlessly elegant shirt or chic cover-up to spruce up your existing holiday wardrobe.
Ahead are 11 of the best brands making the last-minute panic of holiday shopping a thing of the past. No more frantic running around the airport Zara minutes before you're supposed to board, trying to find something to throw over your bikini or a big enough beach bag. Check out the labels ahead to ensure you look your very best on the beach...