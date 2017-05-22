The Brands To Pack For The Perfect Holiday Wardrobe

Your summer holiday might still be a few weeks away but there's no harm in starting to daydream about the sun, sea and sand, and what you're going to wear, right now. But rather than look like everyone else on the beach or on your city break (please no more beaded kaftans, tired denim cut-offs and wedge sandals), why not invest in a striking sundress, playful bag, effortlessly elegant shirt or chic cover-up to spruce up your existing holiday wardrobe.