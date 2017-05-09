Kesha & Her Boyfriend Just Took Their Relationship To A Whole New Level

Solidifying a relationship can come in many forms: a promise ring, a Facebook status, a couple photo shoot (hey, it happens). If you and your S.O. have a flourishing partnership, it's only natural to discuss the next steps. Maybe you move in together. Maybe you two get a pet. For Kesha and long-term boyfriend, Brad Ashenfelter, they declared their love in the most permanent way — with matching tattoos.
It's so non-committal to just text your friends about how in love you are. Sure, you can share a lip balm like Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky or boast a seductive lip stain like Amber Heard and Elon Musk, but that’s too boring, right? Tattoos, on the other hand, are the ultimate commitment. After all, it certainly shows the world you’re in it for the long haul. Check out the pair's ink below.
Advertisement
According to the 30-year-old singer’s Instagram account, her and Ashenfelter now share a skull tattoo that's bursting with colour. And we totally dig this because, while both tattoos vary in design, each one still symbolises the relationship in its own way. Kesha’s design matches the rest of her body art — she already has a handful of tattoos including a whale, narwhal, and smiley face — Ashenfelter’s is larger and covered in rainbow colours. Talk about couple #goals.
Advertisement