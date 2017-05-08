In December, we declared unicorn foods were over for 2017 — and we were very, very wrong. As it turns out, the trend was waiting for it's biggest moment yet, the Unicorn Frappuccino. And while the pastel-hued drinks continue to delight foodies and Instagrammers alike, we can't help but feel a bit of unicorn fatigue setting in. Not that we think all unicorn trends need to go the way of their animal namesake and become a thing of myth, but sometimes we need a break.
Enter goth foods. A more under-the-radar trend than it's rainbow counterparts, it provides the perfect antidote to the parade of edible technicolor. And, because with they are equal parts intriguing and delicious, goth ice cream is equally as tempting to snap a shot of as its unicorn sundae counterpart.
Ahead, nine foods that banish the rainbows and glitter of one too many unicorn lattes – no black lipstick required.