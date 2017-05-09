Why This US Politician Is The Internet's New Hero

Wonder Woman is in theaters June 2nd. But if you want a sneak preview, watch Sally Yates' performance in front of the Senate.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) May 8, 2017
Turns out, the Q. stands for Queen. #SallyYates pic.twitter.com/fiFLOedMDB— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 8, 2017
@VennMultiverse Sally Yates epitomizes the word HERO in every way.— Robert Joseph (@RobJosMPAW) May 8, 2017
Be right back, I'm going to my local tattoo artist to get a Sally Yates tramp stamp because she's my fucking queen— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) May 8, 2017
Sally Yates handles condescending men so well you'd almost think she'd been doing it her whole life.— Liana Maeby (@lianamaeby) May 8, 2017
#SallyYates has the face of a woman who has had to patiently explain things to men way too many times. pic.twitter.com/ZlXzwz2eGx— Navah Wolfe (@navahw) May 8, 2017
First Cornyn, then Cruz. It's like it was "reduce a Texas senator to ashes, get another one free" day. #SallyYates pic.twitter.com/4wpUV1AqN7— shauna (@goldengateblond) May 8, 2017
Sally Yates just shut down Ted Cruz on Constitutional Law. pic.twitter.com/ONlwEYm64D— jordan ? (@JordanUhl) May 8, 2017
In my darkest hours I will think of Sally Yates destroying Ted Cruz on national television, and it will sustain me.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 8, 2017
That burn Ted Cruz got from Sally Yates will forever be a pre-existing condition.— shauna (@goldengateblond) May 8, 2017
What do you call mansplaining in question form? Asking for #SallyYates.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 8, 2017
Every time Sally Yates punks out a mansplaining Republican senator, an angel gets its wings. https://t.co/9ceEC0PXuC— Brian Pelts ✊ (@Brian_Pelts) May 9, 2017
@thehill #SallyYates, the Clap-back Queen who schooled a group of mansplainers on the Constitution and moral fortitude.— Stephanie Swann (@SwannDives) May 9, 2017
Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today --- she said nothing but old news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017