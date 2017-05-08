The Coach/Kate Spade Merger News Has People Feeling Some Type Of Way

I have Coach stuff. I have Kate Spade stuff. I'm a little disappointed that Coach is buying Kate Spade. I see them as distinct/diff markets— April (@ReignOfApril) May 8, 2017
I don't want Kate Spade to be bought by Coach. They're going to change the style and dummy it down even— Whitley Gilbert (@MeciJ_) May 8, 2017
Dear Coach: Please don't change Kate Spade's whimsical style ?? https://t.co/CmuOWqJY0C— Jackie Allan (@jackieaallan) May 8, 2017
TBH. I'm scared that coach is going to ruin Kate Spade. I like that it's quirky & not as big of a brand, & still has a more boutique feel.— Em F?x (@EmFox925) May 8, 2017
Coach is buying Kate Spade and I am extremely not okay with it.— Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) May 8, 2017
I guess you could say Coach "bagged" Kate Spade. HAHAHA.— Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) May 8, 2017
Ow! My arm. That hurts!! OW!
Coach acquiring Kate Spade is the latest sign that by 2050 everything will be owned by a Netflix-Disney-Southwest-Nike-PepsiCo conglomerate.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 8, 2017