The Coach/Kate Spade Merger News Has People Feeling Some Type Of Way

this season we’re celebrating celebrations, from big to small, and all the joy that they bring. in our our summer campaign ??an ordinary new york city subway ride turns extraordinary with the sounds of flor de toloache (@mariachinyc), the city's only all-female mariachi band. (volume up!)

A post shared by kate spade new york (@katespadeny) on May 3, 2017 at 8:10am PDT