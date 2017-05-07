You're not just imagining it — that really was a pickup line. Cleverness or corniness aside, everything feels charged with sex magic and innuendo this week. Thank Wednesday's full moon, which falls in Scorpio, the Zodiac's most erotic sign. Forget about passing anyone an obvious "I'm feeling you" note after class. Scorpio's brand of seduction is far more subtle, operating on all the senses. A trailing brush of the hand, a quick but magnetic gaze, a hint of perfume — tiny embers like these could basically start a blazing bush fire.
The question is: Are you in or are you out? There's an "all or nothing" quality to this week's full moon. If it's time to bail, don't linger too long with a guilty goodbye — or ghost without explanation. The direct approach can be cleanest, even if feelings are hurt temporarily. Let 'em know, "This isn't working for me anymore," then bound on to greener pastures. You'll find them easily on Friday, as lusty Mars and adventurous Jupiter align and expand everyone's options. Be open to a totally new type or someone from a different cultural background.