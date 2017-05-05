Anna Wintour Receives Damehood From The Queen At Buckingham Palace

The editor of US Vogue since 1988, Wintour began her prestigious career in the fashion industry in 1970, when she held the role of editorial assistant at Harper’s & Queen, before a move to New York where she swiftly became fashion editor of New York. Editing British Vogue between 1985-1987, she returned to the States to breathe new life into the American edition of Condé Nast’s publication, revitalising it with more of a fashion focus, much like it had under the legendary direction of Diana Vreeland, as well as introducing iconic celebrity covers.