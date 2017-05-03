Lena Dunham Was Rushed To The Hospital After The Met Gala

While Lena Dunham was all glitz and glam when she rocked the Met Gala red carpet alongside celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna on Sunday, she was actually battling an intense flare-up of her endometriosis. Not long after arriving at the event, People reports the writer and actress was rushed to the hospital due to complications with the disease. According to a source, the 30-year-old is resting at home. Dunham's rep had no comment on the incident.
The Girls creator has been pretty vocal about her battle with endometriosis, which is a condition that causes a person's uterine lining to build outside the uterus as opposed to inside, causing a lot of pain.
Advertisement
"This is my fourth time in the last three-and-a-half months being in the Lennox Hill Emergency Room," Dunham said back in January about a recent flare-up. "Third time for ovarian trouble... I spend a lot of time in this emergency room."
There's so much back-and-forth because it can take doctors a few attempts before they figure out exactly what is causing the complications.
"I started antibiotics, didn’t do anything, and the pain in my back and my pelvis has become overwhelming," she continued in a firsthand account shared on her Women of the Hour podcast. "So I’m here to figure out if I have an ovarian cyst or some other kind of ovarian issue that’s causing the continuous pain that is draining me of my life force."
What makes this most recent visit so sad is that just last month Dunham announced that she was free from the disease after a fifth and supposedly final surgery.
"When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, Randy told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left," she wrote in an edition of her Lenny Letter newsletter. "Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn't mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy."
Fingers crossed this most recent visit is just a temporary bump in the road towards Dunham's health.
Advertisement