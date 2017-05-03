You Need To See What Alexis Ohanian Told HONY About Serena Williams

Humans of New York was at the Met Gala interviewing attendees for Vogue. That seems like sort of a weird move; HONY is nominally about the common man (or woman). But, you know, Met Gala attendees are humans. And they are in New York. So, you know, it works.
One of the strange things about New York, and most amazing, is that it's a city that promises magic behind every door. If you just walk through the right entryway, you could find yourself standing next to Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, or whomever your heart desires. Not only that, but the city is always full of hustle. Humans of New York has done much to capture that ethos, and the use of HONY impresario Brandon Stanton at the Met Gala is a bit of a stroke of genius.
There were a lot of great moments, like with Selena Gomez. But perhaps our favourite was with Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple are expecting a child, and Ohanian didn't hold back with his praise.
“She has the biggest heart," Ohanian said of Williams. "Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”
