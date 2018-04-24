While there's certainly a case to be made against the jumpsuit – you need someone on hand to help do up the damn thing, toilet situations are problematic, and don't get us started on festival scenarios – there's just something so liberating about a one-piece. Perhaps it reminds us of the all-in-ones our parents put us in when we were toddlers... In any case, gone are preoccupations with rising hemlines or fussy shirt tucks: you can just throw it on and you're good to go.