There's Already A Handmaid's Tale Fashion Line In The Works

Clad in blood-red robes with white, face-shielding hoods, the women of Gilead, a dystopian nation (after the collapse of the United States), face a totalitarian society in which men are superior. If that sounds all too familiar, well, that's why we're already hooked. The plot is based off Margaret Atwood's acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name, and the lead characters are played by Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bledel. "We aim to reverse cultural norms, celebrate individuality, and empower oppressed individuals," Vaquera explained of the connection between their designs and the show. "The way that people are dressed in the story indicates who they are and what their purpose is. We explore similar themes in our collections by examining the way people are expected to dress."