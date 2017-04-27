Are you for or against pineapple on pizza?

I love pineapple on pizza. I have no shame about it, either. I obviously feel like it should be paired with Canadian bacon, ideally, but I think the best part about a pizza is you can do whatever you want with it and it doesn’t make it any less of a pizza. You just get to enjoy it. It’s not like putting ketchup on a steak or something. A pizza is what you love on dough with sauce and cheese. I happen to love pineapple. I happen to love it on a pizza. I actually do love pepperoni, jalapeño, and pineapple, as well. I think anyone else [who is against it] is just like jumping on the bandwagon of hating it. They’re like, “Ugh, I’m supposed to hate this, so…”