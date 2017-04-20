10 Movies To Watch Before Going To Italy

In Italy, seems that the moon is bigger, the gelato is sweeter, and the air more ripe with romantic possibility than anywhere else in the world. Each part of Italy has its own flavour of magic. There’s Rome, where relics of an ancient empire coexist with rich modern culture. Or Tuscany, where rolling fields end in quaint villages and stony cottages. Or Cinque Terre, where colourful houses cling to cliffs.
From romantic comedies to dark Italian dramas, each of these selections have the important components of a good movie. But really, their interesting plots and compelling characters are just an excuse for showing off Italy’s beautiful landscape.
So, whip up some spaghetti, pour yourself some vino, and dream of Italy. Maybe you’ll be inspired for your next holiday.