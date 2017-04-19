“I didn’t even know this was an Urban,” said Alexis Ravello, a 16-year-old who drove in from Long Island with her mom, sister, and a friend to go shopping and hang out for the day. She could be forgiven: There was no overt signage indicating this was an Urban Outfitters store, and the design — knotty wood-plank floors, rusted industrial beams, verdant plants in glazed clay pots, macrame decor hanging from rafters — felt more like a funky boutique than part of a global corporate retail operation. Alexis seemed disappointed. There was, after all, an Urban Outfitters just a short drive from her home, but jewellery from local artisans and a robust offering of beauty products piqued her interest, not to mention some fun sportswear pieces from collaborations the company did with FILA and Champion. “There’s definitely some cute stuff here,” she said looking around for a dressing room to try on the pair of track pants and two T-shirts in her hand. “Everyone shops at Urban, which can be good and bad, I guess.”