Here's What Zosia Mamet Looks Like When Girls Isn't Filming

Last night's final episode of Girls may have been missing two of the original four friends, but there's no forgetting Shoshanna Shapiro. The fascinatingly quirky, fast-talking, and easily excitable Shosh spent the show's six seasons bubbling over with energy, but Zosia Mamet, the actress who played her, is more like the poster child of chill, whether she's getting ready in the morning, picking her next project, or dyeing her hair. "I'm pretty easy [with beauty]," she told us at a recent Burt's Bees event. "I don't wear makeup unless I have to for a role. And my hair is so fucked up from bleaching it that I've gotta keep it this way for a while."
When it comes to supporting charities she's passionate about, however, Mamet is anything but laid-back. Earlier this year, she teamed up with War Child, an organisation that helps support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in war zones around the world. And now, she's generating buzz around the Burt's Bees campaign, Bring Back The Bees, which aims to plant 5,000 wildflowers for every #SelflessSelfie social media post. "It seems like such a small thing because [bees] are such a small creature," she said. "But if the bees go, we all go. All the things we'd never think about are affected by bees — even coffee. We need to be loud about this issue."
It's clear the actress knows how to make a statement in every aspect of her life, which is why we asked her to walk us through her boldest beauty looks over the years. Click through the slides ahead to check them out.