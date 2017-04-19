Refinery29 is proud to partner with University of the Arts London to help support the next generation of creative talent.
2017 marks the 20th anniversary of Xhibit – the annual art exhibition, run by Arts SU, showcasing the best talent at UAL colleges (Central Saint Martins, London College of Fashion, London College of Communication, Camberwell College of Arts, Chelsea College of Arts, and Wimbledon College of Arts). With no brief, theme or medium constraints, the only entry requirement to Xhibit is that you're a current student of UAL – so that's everyone from art foundation students to PhD students across all disciplines, from sculpture to animation, 3D design to advertising, costume theatre to journalism. It's the most exciting start to an art exhibition where, basically, anything goes – so long as it's good. And who's deciding what's good? Well, one of Britain's most creative and accomplished living artists, Grayson Perry, UAL Chancellor is on the judging panel alongside established figures in the art and design community.
The show will feature 32 students' work and runs at 183 - 185 Bermondsey Street from 21st April until 14th May. Refinery29 will be profiling the students' work over the next week so look out for it if you can't make the IRL exhibition. In addition, our global executive creative director and co-founder Piera Gelardi will award one UAL student with the R29 Vision Award, intended to celebrate diversity and original thought. The R29 Vision Award winner will then work on an exclusive project in collaboration with Refinery29.
