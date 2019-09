Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mental Health & Not Being “Normal"

The 32-year-old royal engaged in an extremely frank conversation with writer Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph to talk about his mental health and how he only recently came to terms with his emotions following his mother Princess Diana's traumatic death. On the podcast "Mad World," Harry and Bryony discuss coming to terms with needing help in the form of therapy or just personally accepting that it's okay to feel "weird" sometimes. Most notably, Harry isn't shy about revealing the exact moment that he feels his mental health took a major toll . "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," he said. He continued, "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle."