Janet Jackson's Instagram just got a whole lot more adorable. That's because the first-time mom debuted her three-month old baby boy Eissa Al Mana. In style, might we add.
Jackson posted a sweet photo of her and her little man after taking a little snooze. "My baby and me after nap time," Jackson captioned the sleepy image. While Jackson is all smiles, Eissa looks like he may be gearing up for another nap. My what a big yawn Eissa has. It must be incredibly tiring being that cute, though, so we don't blame him for being tuckered out.
If you can manage to take your eyes off Eissa's adorable face, you will notice Jackson and her baby's matching black outfits. Not even a year old and Eissa is already making us jealous with his style. Obviously, a family trait.
The first photo of Jackson's bundle of joy comes mere days after it was reported she was splitting with her husband Wissam Al Mana. Jackson and the Qatari billionaire reportedly called it quits die to cultural differences. "They come from very different worlds," a source told People. "For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam."
The two are planning to keeps things friendly, though, co-parenting their son while Jackson lives in London. Last week, Al Mana proved that he would like to keep things on good terms with an Instagram post dedicated to his estranged wife. "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," the 42-year-old wrote alongside a black and white photo of Jackson. "I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x."
Jackson has not officially responded to rumours about her marriage. Perhaps because she's got better things to do with her time like lounging with her baby boy and giving us all major #stylegoals.
