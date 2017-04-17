So what can be done to make dance music less pale, male, stale? Do we need to plan protests outside fabric and insist on quotas at festivals? Or should we junk the term “female DJ” and focus on promoting talent regardless of gender? Researching this piece, some artists, including Coles and techno star Nina Kraviz, chose to stay silent. According to their respective publicists, Coles, whose new album launch is imminent, would rather focus on what she sees as "key topics", while Kraviz would rather fight sexism by setting an example of success — not only does she DJ but she also runs two labels and hosts radio shows and events. “I think we're all sick of talking about it to be honest,” says Nightwave. “There's not much we can do — we need men to speak out, agents and managers to support talent and promoters to book us. That’s it.”