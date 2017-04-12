Celebrity breakups can often get messy, but that isn't the case for recent exes Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, according to comments the British actor made in the May issue of Elle U.K.
The couple released a statement confirming their split — or, rather, "taking respectful, loving space," as they so poetically put it — in late February. Bloom now confirms that he and the pop star, who was recently romantically linked to Ryan Phillippe, are still on good terms.
“We’re friends," he told Elle U.K. "It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”
The 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star is father to 6-year-old Flynn, his son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Bloom noted that he and the Australian supermodel, who is now engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, have also worked hard to keep their relationship in a positive place.
“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies," the actor explained to the magazine. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well.”
Okay, enough about mature relationships. Let's talk about those naked paddle-boarding pics. (In case you've forgotten, a butt-naked Bloom was photographed with Perry last summer in Sardinia.)
"I've been photographed a million times in a million ways," he told the magazine. "I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free."
Er, maybe not.
"[The reaction] was extremely surprising," he added. "I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen."
Read the full interview in the May issue of Elle, on sale April 13.
