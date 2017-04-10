Ryan Phillippe Is Not Dating Katy Perry, So Please Leave Him Alone

You can stop daydreaming about a Big Little Lies-style plot twist in which Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband marries a young and hip singer who annoys the hell out of her. It's not happening.
Ryan Phillippe, who is the father of Witherspoon's two oldest children, Ava and Deacon, took to Twitter late last night to blast tabloid reports that he has been dating Katy Perry. According to E! News, the pair were rumoured to have been "spotted getting cozy" at Elton John's 70th birthday party. Does that mean things got handsy, or did they simply change into sweats while grooving to "Candle in the Wind"?
The media speculation has clearly annoyed Phillippe. The Cruel Intentions star, who was married to Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007, tried to set the record straight about his connection to the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer.
"I am not dating Katy Perry," the 42-year-old actor, who also has a 5-year-old daughter from his former relationship with model-actress Alexis Knapp, tweeted. "Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here."
I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017
thx
That's no offence to Perry, incidentally. Phillippe clarified his comment when a fan replied, "Wish people thought I was dating Katy Perry."
"Don't mind 'people' thinking that [they're dating]," he responded over Twitter. "Don't want low-flying pervs hovering periodically."
Take note, paparazzi. As it happens, Phillippe and Perry are both newly single. He and longtime girlfriend Paulina Slagter split up last fall after nearly five years of dating, while the pop star and Orlando Bloom called time on their year-long relationship earlier this year.
"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the former couple announced in a joint statement from their representatives on February 28.
Alas, those helicopters might be a dealbreaker for Phillippe...
