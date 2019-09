Hood By Air Is Going On Hiatus

Before you start wiping away a tear with the oversized sleeve of your Hood By Air-branded jerseys, remember, it's not totally unprecedented for designers to take breaks from their personal labels when they're juggling multiple projects: That's what Anthony Vaccarello did when he took the helm at Saint Laurent last year, and it's what Thakoon Panichgul is currently doing as he weighs the options for his namesake label sans an investor. For now, we'll just cling to that Rihanna-approved HBA T-shirt from the MTV Video Music Awards and hope that this break will be brief.