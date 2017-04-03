This Britney Spears April Fools' Joke Was Totally Out Of Line

The tweet was quickly taken down, but not without warranted backlash and criticism. To make fun of a woman who, a decade ago, went through an incredibly taxing and emotionally draining bout of mental instability brought on by the toxicity of her fame and those close to her is so tacky. Not only that, but Spears has acknowledged, accepted, and fully recovered from whatever personal problems she was dealing with and is now more famous and more loved than ever. Why bring up this image? Why make fun of mental health issues? Why is someone's downfall funny? One Twitter user even pointed out the irony that the site had announced 2017 would be a year of focusing on mental health issues, but then goes on to publish this attempt at a joke.