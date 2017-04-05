For those of you who haven't realised yet, we've got four days off work coming up very soon. Next weekend is officially Easter Weekend and, that means, not only do we get Good Friday off, we've also got Easter Monday as a bank holiday too. Fabulous.
People more organised than you have managed to book trips away to nice places abroad while you're more likely – at the moment – looking forward to a long weekend of watching Big Little Lies in your pants. This is, of course, a noble pursuit in itself, but if you fancy a last minute holiday instead, we've got the inspiration you need on where (or where not) to go.
Also up in bookings since last year? Malta, Milan, Lisbon, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Venice, Porto and, um, Edinburgh.
Luka Balter, a destination expert at Opodo said "We usually see Brits choosing to stay closer to home and explore destinations in the UK and Europe, this year has seen a marked increase in those opting to take an Easter-shaped bite out of the Big Apple."
"With the recent dip in flight prices as airlines vie to offer rock-bottom prices with huge advertising and marketing spend behind them, this choice has been shown to be a very savvy one indeed."
So, now y0u know where everyone's going over Easter, you can either choose to join them, or, if you're really clever, choose somewhere else entirely.
