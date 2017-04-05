Story from Travel

Here's Where Everyone's Going On Holiday This Easter

Jess Commons
Photo: Annie Spratt
For those of you who haven't realised yet, we've got four days off work coming up very soon. Next weekend is officially Easter Weekend and, that means, not only do we get Good Friday off, we've also got Easter Monday as a bank holiday too. Fabulous.
People more organised than you have managed to book trips away to nice places abroad while you're more likely – at the moment – looking forward to a long weekend of watching Big Little Lies in your pants. This is, of course, a noble pursuit in itself, but if you fancy a last minute holiday instead, we've got the inspiration you need on where (or where not) to go.
According to travel site Opodo, New York is the most popular place for British people to head to this Easter with a 198% rise in bookings since last year. This is probably down to new travel heroes Norwegian and WOW Air and their super cheap routes to the United States.
Also up in bookings since last year? Malta, Milan, Lisbon, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Venice, Porto and, um, Edinburgh.
Luka Balter, a destination expert at Opodo said "We usually see Brits choosing to stay closer to home and explore destinations in the UK and Europe, this year has seen a marked increase in those opting to take an Easter-shaped bite out of the Big Apple."
"With the recent dip in flight prices as airlines vie to offer rock-bottom prices with huge advertising and marketing spend behind them, this choice has been shown to be a very savvy one indeed."
So, now y0u know where everyone's going over Easter, you can either choose to join them, or, if you're really clever, choose somewhere else entirely.
