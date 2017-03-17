Well, Happy St. Patrick's Day to us all and a special shoutout to a totally non-Irish company – Norwegian Air. To celebrate the Irish holiday, the airline has cut prices across flights from the UK to the USA, meaning that there are return flights from London to San Francisco going for £273.70, literally right now. Just FYI, flights to the northern Californian city with mainstream airlines usually start from £680. Outrageous scenes.
Norwegian Air flies to six US locations from Gatwick: Boston, New York, Orlando and Miami on the east coast, and Los Angeles and San Francisco on the west coast. From Edinburgh they fly to Connecticut, New York and Boston, and from Belfast, again, they fly to New York and Boston.
Sure, some of the US airports Norwegian fly to tend not to be the main, well-connected airports but really, considering that Southend Airport – at a not-inconsiderable 43 miles outside of central London – has the audacity to call itself London Southend Airport, we're used to not being too picky about this sort of thing.
Customers will need to use the code STPATRICK2017.
If you're looking for another reason to fly Norwegian, then consider the draw of Thomas Ramdahl, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer and a huge purveyor of dad jokes. “With our St. Patrick’s Day sale passengers won’t need the ‘luck of the Irish’ to bag a bargain flight to the USA." This guy.
Norwegian Air isn't the only long-haul flight airline to cut their prices down to budget levels in recent times. WOW Air, the Icelandic airline, offers similarly cheap flights to the US, providing you don't mind stopping over in Iceland (we don't).
And if you're travelling in Australasia, keep a look out for deals from Jetstar, AirAsiaX and Scoot for super-cheap travel between Australia and New Zealand and destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and more.
Now, if anyone's seen a flight to the Maldives for less than a tenner, that would be just swell.
