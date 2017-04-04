Lena Dunham Is No Longer Suffering From Endometriosis

Lena Dunham has always been vocal about her battle with endometriosis. The Girls star and creator has spoken out about the chronic pain caused by her uterine disorder. But now, it looks like Dunham will finally be able to live pain-free. In the newest edition of her newsletter, Lenny Letter, Dunham revealed that she no longer suffers from endometriosis.
Dunham explained that she's had five surgeries related to the condition, and now she's finally free from it. The surgeries separated her ovaries from her rectal wall, People explains.
"My surgery went off without a hitch," the writer and actress wrote in Lenny Letter. "When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, Randy told me something I hadn't expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn't mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy."
We're thrilled to hear that Dunham is endometriosis-free, and that she's no longer dealing with chronic pain. It's great that she brought awareness to the condition, so knowing its symptoms and causes benefits everyone. (For more information about warning signs, which can include pain in your lower back and pain during intercourse, check out our guide to endometriosis here.)
Dunham also addressed the pain she experienced from endometriosis, and how it's affected her outlook over the years.
"All that will remain is my long-term relationship with pain, and it's time to get real about that," she wrote in Lenny Letter. "My pain — physical — distracted from my deeper pain — emotional, spiritual — and became the ultimate excuse. I had two modes: working and hurting. I was convinced there was nobility in it. There was certainly routine."
And while she's thrilled to be healthy, Dunham also admits that "pain and illness defined a time in my life."
"So many people who suffer will never have the resources I've had," Dunham wrote. "My job is to educate people, to try to change the pathetic lack of resources for endometriosis, but it's also to seize this gift. I'll be more useful that way."
Kudos to Dunham for speaking out — and if you think you might be suffering from similar symptoms, don't hesitate to ask your doctor about it.
