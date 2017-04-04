Like other icons, including Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner has joined the Pepsi hall of fame. The 21-year-old model joined the company for their new "Moments" campaign in celebration of the brand's "Live For Now" philosophy. The short film, which is soundtracked by musician Skip Marley, takes a progressive look at today's generation, and how people all over the world handle moments of change, joy, and anger by coming together and celebrating the things we all have in common.
Refinery29 spoke to Kendall about being a part of the campaign, as well as what her own personal "Live For Now" moments are.
What attracted you to this new campaign?
"It’s Pepsi and it’s awesome and it’s an honour. It’s pretty awesome to be following some of the amazing icons, people who have done the commercial before me. So it’s really exciting, honestly, and it’s a complete honour."
Who are some of your favourite past Pepsi spokespeople?
"Cindy Crawford, she had one of my favourite commercials. From Pink to Beyoncé to Michael Jackson, I don’t even know how I made it in this party."
What are some of your personal “Live For Now” moments?
"I’m always living pretty spontaneously and trying to be in the moment as much as I can. I’m always trying to set my phone aside and keep it away from me and live for what’s happening right in front of me instead of what’s happening in someone else’s life."
Social media is a big part of your life and your brand. Do you find yourself often having to take a step back?
"I definitely try and take breaks from social media. I’ll delete apps off my phone to try even harder to get out of it. Any time I’m hanging out with everybody that I love, or friends or family, then I don’t feel there’s a need to be on social media because I should be with everyone that I care about and love."
What do you do when you’re taking those moments for yourself?
"I’m usually chilled out. I’m usually on a vacation. Just having a nice time, setting my phone down and being present, or as present as I can be."
Is there a place you want to go that you’ve never been?
"There’s tons of places that I want to go. I would one day love to go to Egypt. Because I love being in the presence of actual history, I feel like it’s really cool. I’m kind of a nerd that way."
What was filming the commercial like?
"It was really awesome, we filmed it in Bangkok, which was really cool, I had never been there before, so that was fun. It was with a lot of really cool people and it was just a fun day. It was honestly not as hard as I thought it was going to be, which was really nice, it was really just an awesome fun day."
How are you hoping people react to the film?
"I just hope it’s a surprise for everyone!"
