It's not that I don't think men can direct films starring a female protagonist — lord knows that there would be almost no movies starring ladies if that was the case, considering how infrequently Hollywood employs women as directors. It's this particular story. Barbara is a woman dealing with the aftermath of a brutal crime. She was, essentially, paralysed in order for The Joker to exact revenge on her father and Batman. She is stripped of her agency and used as a pawn in a man's evil scheme. I can't help but wonder if a woman would be more inherently sensitive to Barbara's plight, and how it reflects not only her experience, but that of many women stripped of their power.