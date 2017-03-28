In case you haven't seen enough "ready to feel old?" stories this week, brace yourself for this news: Grease is nearing its 40th anniversary.
In celebration of the film, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta will join forces for a reunion next year, Newton-John said, according to the The Mirror. What exactly that entails is still up in the air — but it sounds like it's definitely happening.
"We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet," Newton-John said of the reunion. Her statements came at the Fame Awards at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Live, where the 68-year-old actress was accepting the Icon Award last Thursday.
"Forty-year anniversary of Grease, which I can't believe," Newton-John added of the 1978 film. "Time goes so fast. It is so exciting."
If the stars do reunite for a new special, it might be one of Newton-John's last projects, The Mirror notes. Her Icon Award acceptance speech was peppered with hints that the actress is leaning toward retirement. "As time goes on I think of doing less and having more time off," Newton-John said at the event. She added, though, that she always discovers new projects just as she's about to retire.
Grease had a different revival last year, with Fox's Grease Live, starring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Hudgens. And while the stars aren't connected to the upcoming reunion, the new TV movie did include a sweet moment between the two Frenchys.
Hopefully, Stockard Channing and Didi Conn will get in on this reunion, too. We know Conn and Newton-John are still close. Us Weekly points out that the two had a mini-reunion of their own in 2015, during Newton-John's Summer Nights residency in Las Vegas.
It's hard to believe Grease's 40th anniversary is next year — but there's no better way for Newton-John to start her retirement than with a celebration of the iconic film.
