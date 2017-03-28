Chrissy Teigen's Response To Fox News Tagging Her In A Tweet Is Golden

By now, everyone should know not to mess with Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The model and TV show host doesn't hold back. If she doesn't like you, she'll let you know — and now Fox News definitely knows. The network tagged Teigen in a tweet linking to an article about her response to the United Airlines leggings scandal, and she was not happy.
.@chrissyteigen speaks out against @united for banning girls from boarding their flight because they wore leggings. https://t.co/MfJossREO7 pic.twitter.com/h38GMWJL2B— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2017
@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017
While she definitely didn't want to be associated with a network she disagrees with, there's another reason someone might not want to be tagged in such a public tweet. She did speak out against United Airlines, but Fox News tagging her in a tweet sent to 13.9 million followers makes it much easier for those who disagree with her to harass her with hate. Instead of having to look her up, they can respond to the tweet and give her rude notifications right then and there. And they did. In fact, she retweeted some of her favourites.
@chrissyteigen @FoxNews Oh get a grip, Chrissy. You detest the truth? How many immigrants live in your houses? How many do you support? Joke— Dawn (@DawnandDarren) March 27, 2017
@chrissyteigen @FoxNews sadly your need to be accepted by the masses and "adored" by your fans also comes with the inconvenient press...TFB— IhateUall (@pinscrewcable) March 27, 2017
However, the star wasn't brought down by the trolls. In fact, she did a little trolling herself — to her husband, John Legend. First, there was this:
"We should fuck," she tweeted at the singer. But then she changed her tune.
anyone else think @johnlegend is a huge dick on @NBCTheVoice because he is— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
She decided to start harassing the 38-year-old for his appearance on The Voice, but it doesn't seem like he was phased.
This tweet came after an earlier post about her response to Fox News, which he captioned "I love this woman."
Basically, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are just as fun online as they are IRL. But look out, because they're also just as amazingly vicious.
