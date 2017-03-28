Chrissy Teigen's Response To Fox News Tagging Her In A Tweet Is Golden

Kathryn Lindsay
By now, everyone should know not to mess with Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. The model and TV show host doesn't hold back. If she doesn't like you, she'll let you know — and now Fox News definitely knows. The network tagged Teigen in a tweet linking to an article about her response to the United Airlines leggings scandal, and she was not happy.
".@chrissyteigen speaks out against @united for banning girls from boarding their flight because they wore leggings," it read. Ten minutes later, she responded.
"I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever," she wrote. "Words cannot explain how much I detest you."
While she definitely didn't want to be associated with a network she disagrees with, there's another reason someone might not want to be tagged in such a public tweet. She did speak out against United Airlines, but Fox News tagging her in a tweet sent to 13.9 million followers makes it much easier for those who disagree with her to harass her with hate. Instead of having to look her up, they can respond to the tweet and give her rude notifications right then and there. And they did. In fact, she retweeted some of her favourites.
However, the star wasn't brought down by the trolls. In fact, she did a little trolling herself — to her husband, John Legend. First, there was this:
"We should fuck," she tweeted at the singer. But then she changed her tune.
She decided to start harassing the 38-year-old for his appearance on The Voice, but it doesn't seem like he was phased.
This tweet came after an earlier post about her response to Fox News, which he captioned "I love this woman."
Basically, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are just as fun online as they are IRL. But look out, because they're also just as amazingly vicious.
