Rihanna is pretty much the embodiment of cool. Is it her perpetual "I don't give a fuck" attitude? Her effortlessly edgy style? The fact that she could take or leave a romance with Drake? It's almost impossible to identify the factors that make RiRi the realest "cool girl" in the music business, and it's not just us that would absolutely lose it should she ever cross our path.
Apparently, Rihanna's co-stars on Ocean's 8 were completely and utterly starstruck over the "Work" singer, proving that stars really are just like us...if a bigger star is in their presence.
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson, a.k.a. the "people's princess" of American Horror Story (and potentially Feud, season 2?) may have scored an Emmy for her role in The People v. O.J. Simpson, but she's very much aware that she's not an international superstar a la Rihanna. Paulson, who will act alongside Rihanna in Ocean's 11 spinoff Ocean's 8, revealed that she spent a lot of time on the set of the caper film worrying about not humming Rihanna's hits in front of Rihanna. You know, because that's an occasional occupational hazard we all have to deal with from time to time.
"A lot of us spent a lot of time not singing Rihanna songs...We all sort of covertly were like, 'Are you doing it, too?'"
She also told ET Online perhaps the most relatable thing for anyone planning on interacting with RiRi:
"You don't want to be a supreme doofus-magoofus in front of Rihanna...You wanna keep a little bit of a cool quotient, which I, as you can tell, I'm not super successful at."
I think Paulson is being way too harsh on herself here. No one is going to look that cool in front of Rihanna. The best thing anyone can do in that situation is simply bask in the presence of such great coolness, and hope a teensy bit rubs off.
Advertisement