Sunglasses may not be on your style radar all year round, but boy do they make an impact. Think of film's most memorable characters, and somewhere in their iconic look, there will be a pair of shades. Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly in an oversized glamorous pair of Oliver Goldsmiths; the razor-sharp '80s shades worn by Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan; the Alabama Worley metallic blue-rimmed sunnies that inspired women everywhere in True Romance; Susan Sarandon's Thelma and Louise cat eyes. The list goes on, and our Pinterest board is full of looks to emulate now spring has arrived.
The days are longer, we're ordering Aperol spritz, and the sun is (slowly) showing its face. From the kitsch to the classic, we've listed our favourite sunglasses to see you from park to beach to rooftop bar.