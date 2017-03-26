Victoria Beckham Just Shared The Sweetest Mother's Day Cards

As the UK celebrates Mother's Day 2017, many people have been sharing pictures of their beloved mums on Instagram and Facebook. Mums, too, have been getting involved, posting photos of the cards and presents they have received to mark the occasion.
One of the UK's most famous mums, Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer still sometimes known as Posh Spice, actually shared posts of the two cards she was given by her daughter, Harper, who is now five years old. Both cards are almost impossibly sweet.
One features an adorable drawing of mother and daughter and the message: "Dear mummy, I hope you have a lovely day with us. Enjoy lunch. You are very special to me. You are the best friend I have ever met. Love Harper."
The other card seems to have been hand-made by Harper. Victoria Beckham shared a video of herself looking at the card while Harper sings a song for her in the background. Prepare to melt just a little bit...
Meanwhile, Victoria's husband David took the opportunity to pay tribute to the mother of his four children. He posted a picture of the whole family with the message: "Happy mama's day to another amazing mummy ... Someone that has raised these beautiful little ones to be the most precious, special and loved children ... A woman that has drive, passion, intelligence and love for her children, what gets any better than that?? Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift."
As lovely as these messages are, it's worth remembering that there's no right or wrong way to celebrate Mother's Day. If you woke up to a WhatsApp from your mum saying, "Just remembering the agonising 16 hours I spent giving birth to you," well, that's pretty cool, too.
