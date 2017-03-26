So fresh and so clean! Monday's new moon in Aries brings a surge of springtime renewal. As the buds start forming on trees and tulips poke out of the ground, think about ways that you could turn over a new leaf yourself. Maybe you want to break a semi-alarming trend (social smoking, for example) before it spirals into something addictive. Or perhaps you've been wanting to get more involved in community activism. This Aries new moon brings major motivation. It also ignites your warrior spirit. Fight the power or step into a leadership role and turn your world in a more positive direction.
In addition to standing up for your own rights, summon the courage to cross an invisible line and stand beside people who could use some support. This weekend, benevolent Venus — who is retrograde from March 4 to April 15 — slips back into Pisces for the rest of her backspin. Compassion comes flooding in, and in places that we probably overlooked. Romantically, this Venus rewind warns against rocking the rose-coloured glasses. If you see a red flag, do your research instead of trying to rewrite reality!