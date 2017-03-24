It’s a known fact that before Melania was in the picture, Donald Trump had a thing for beautiful women. And once upon a time Trump had a thing for actress Emma Thompson.
According to People, during a live interview with a Swedish television outlet, the 57-year-old actress shared an unexpected story. "He [Donald Trump] asked me out once, wanna hear," she said with a deep Adele-like cackle.
“I was doing a film called Primary Colours with John Travolta in Hollywood and I was in my trailer and it was on the Universal lot,” she said. Primary Colours was a political-comedy directed by Mike Nichols, based on the story of Bill Clinton’s campaign in 1992. The film was released in 1998.
Advertisement
“I had just been divorced and my decree absolute has just come through, like, the day before,” she told the outlet. “So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer.”
Leave it to The Donald, who at the time was newly separated from ex-wife Marla Maples, to track down Thompson in her...trailer...with a phone...that NEVER rings.
“I lift up the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable,’” he said to Thompson.
After the offer, Thompson soon revealed that Trump underlying offer was made clear. The now-President of the United States was offering more than luxury accommodation, he was offering up himself on a golden platter. “According to Thompson, Trump continued, “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”
The actress revealed she was understandably taken aback by the call. “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.”
In response to Thompson’s decision, the host then commented, “You could be the first lady! You could have stopped him!”
Check out the full interview of Thompson with the Swedish outlet SVT, here.
Advertisement