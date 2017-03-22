Kravitz describes what's it like to read a new script for a project; she immediately assumes every role is for a white actor. "As an actress, I get told all the time, ‘You can't have this role because you're Black’ — I mean, they don't say it like that, but…. When you read a script, usually they'll describe the character, and they won't put 'Caucasian' most of the time, but then when someone's meant to be Black or Asian or Indian, they'll put that in," she said. "So you're supposed to assume that everyone else is white. I don't feel bad about it. It makes me angry, and it makes me work harder. It doesn't make me not want to be the colour that I am, but when people think, okay, you should play this kind of role because of the colour of your skin, it's crazy."