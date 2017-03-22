Here's Proof That Highlighter Isn’t Meant For Driver’s License Photos

Rock's followers know that he's not shy about the shiny stuff. A cursory glance at his feed shows highlighter not only on the usual spots, like the cheekbones, Cupid's bow, and browbone, but swept on his shoulders, collarbones, and even his ears. Fierce? Definitely. Photogenic? Not always. Rock shared a few photos from his recent trip to the DMV, where he was experiencing everyone's most dreaded rite of passage: the driver's license picture. Of course, Rock piled on his favourite highlighter when he went in for the photo, but the result showed that going full-tilt isn't always so great under the harsh flashbulbs of the DMV.