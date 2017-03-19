Bittersweet but... That's a wrap on @sarahdaggar's #aVigilante. Time to shake this fierce woman off, though I hope I soaked up some of her badassery. This is a movie about strength (those scars are all from kicking serious ass), sacrifice, and love (the real kind). I'd like to thank the survivors of domestic violence who shared their stories with me, and helped me to understand what it means to be brave. And to the best film crew on Earth, you know how much I love you. I'm going to go cry now. ❤?❤ #femaledirected #femalewritten #femalerepresentin

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT