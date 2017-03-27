Stripes have, of course, always been synonymous with the French, starting with the uniforms of the revolutionaries of 1789. We associate the design with dreamy holidays on the Côte d'Azur, with Saint James, the brand that has been manufacturing its famous Breton T-shirts since 1889, and with Coco Chanel, who included it in her 1917 Nautical Collection. Since then, everyone from Jean Seberg to Brigitte Bardot has been photographed in stripes, while French designer Jean Paul Gaultier is well known for his marinière aesthetic.