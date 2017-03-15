A Famous Magazine Editor's Advice For Getting The Job Of Your Dreams

While a job at the American Lawyer wasn’t the glossy glam-magazine job I’d dreamed about, it was the job I could get. And though I had a flicker of an idea about what direction I wanted my career to take, it ultimately didn’t matter that much. Whether you have honed in on your Dream Job with laser-like focus or have no idea what career you want, know that just getting a job is better than flopping about trying to figure out the right path while burning through any savings left in your bank account. When you’re a total newbie, you have little more to offer than your ability to be on time, answer the phones professionally, and not screw up (although I did that too!). You are there to learn the rules of work. Why the receptionist is your secret weapon for office intel and lunch orders that get delivered on time. How to schedule appointments with the busiest people in the world. Which time-wasting, desk-lurking people to avoid. How to send emails that are polite, to the point, and get answered in a timely fashion. Why you should never send an email that you wouldn’t want forwarded to your boss. How to figure out whether the dude in the cubicle next to you is about to ask you out and how to duck the invite so things don’t get weird. And, ultimately, how to make your boss love you and move you into bigger and better roles. You will learn these things no matter where you work, so don’t stress about the Dream Job.