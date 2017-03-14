This past year alone, we’ve seen so many nail art trends come and go. But unlike previous looks that have taken us to the dizziest of heights — including furry talons and stick-on succulent plants — the latest mani craze has gone in a completely new direction: a wearable one.
“Dotticure” manicures have burst onto the Instagram scene and, as the name suggests, includes pin prick-sized dots that decorate each nail in intricate patterns. Even better? You don’t have to be blessed with a steady hand for this one. It’s way easier to stamp on spots than it is to paint stripes or create blocks of negative space, after all. And while many are delicate works of art, they don’t have to follow a strict pattern or even be of uniform size. Dotticures can just be clusters of dots smattered across the nail beds, or they can be sprinkled all over. (Oh, and it’s also a great way to use up goopy polishes you can’t use anymore. )
So grab your dotting tool (or opt for a toothpick), and get ready to be inspired by some cool, easy-to-do nail art — ahead.