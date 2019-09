“Dotticure” manicures have burst onto the Instagram scene and, as the name suggests, includes pin prick-sized dots that decorate each nail in intricate patterns. Even better? You don’t have to be blessed with a steady hand for this one. It’s way easier to stamp on spots than it is to paint stripes or create blocks of negative space , after all. And while many are delicate works of art, they don’t have to follow a strict pattern or even be of uniform size. Dotticures can just be clusters of dots smattered across the nail beds, or they can be sprinkled all over. (Oh, and it’s also a great way to use up goopy polishes you can’t use anymore. )