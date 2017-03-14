Chad Michael Murray Is Now A Father Of Two

Chad Michael Murray's made the leap from One Tree Hill star to father of two.
The former teen heartthrob and actress wife Sarah Roemer have announced the birth of their second child, a daughter. Murray shared the happy news in an Instagram post late last night. Prepare to have your heart melt.
"Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want," he captioned this sweet pic. "I'm already yours and I'll never let go. I've now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys."
A name for the baby or details about her birth have not yet revealed. Murray and Roemer welcomed a baby boy on May 31, 2015, though his name has also not yet been shared publicly.
News that the couple, who were married in January 2015, were expecting another child broke last November. They began dating in 2014 after starring on the Crackle series Chosen. Murray was previously married to former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush in 2005, though the marriage lasted just a few months. In 2013 he broke off his 7-year engagement to Kenzie Dalton, whom he met when she worked as an extra on One Tree Hill.
The 35-year-old actor, who cemented his WB crush status with roles on Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek, is currently playing music icon Sam Phillips on CMT's new series Sun Records, which premiered last month. He's also had recent stints on Scream Queens and the now-canceled Agent Carter.
Roemer has starred in TV drama The Event as well as films like Disturbia, Asylum, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, and The Grudge 2. The 32-year-old actress' most recent role was the female lead in the 2016 vampire thriller Manhattan Undying opposite Luke Grimes.
